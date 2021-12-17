WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destinations International, the world's largest resource for official destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), today announced its 2022 event schedule. All events are planned to be in-person and registration will open in 2022.
"Every year our association offers educational opportunities for destination organization professionals around the world with an Annual Convention and discipline-focused summits," said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. "Never has the in-person experience been more important as we evolve with the pandemic. We know nothing can replace face-to-face meetings and we are looking forward to getting our industry back together with these in-person educational and networking opportunities."
The 2022 Destinations International Events Include:
- CDME Courses, February 26 – March 1, 2022: Dallas, TX, USA
- Convention Sales and Services Summit, March 23, 2022: National Harbor, MD, USA (Coinciding with Business Events Industry Week)
- Destination Showcase, March 25, 2022: National Harbor, MD, USA (Coinciding with Business Events Industry Week)
- CEO Summit, April 3-5, 2022: Palm Springs, CA, USA
- Marketing and Communications Summit, April 24-26, 2022: Seattle, WA, USA
- CDME Courses, May 3-6, 2022: Calgary, Canada
- CDME Courses, July 16-19, 2022: Toronto, Canada
- Annual Convention, July 19-21, 2022: Toronto, Canada
- CDME Courses, October 23-26, 2022: Bloomington, MN, USA
- Advocacy Summit, October 26-28, 2022: Bloomington, MN, USA
Dates and details are subject to change. Please check http://www.destinationsinternational.org for the most up-to-date information.
About Destinations International:
Destinations International (formerly Destination Marketing Association International) is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.destinationsinternational.org.
