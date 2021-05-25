HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial IoT (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced that James Burns has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. James will be based out of Detechtion's Houston office.
Chris Smith, President and CEO of Detechtion, said, "James has been advising the company for the past year, and we are excited to have him joining as our Chief Financial Officer. He has already delivered significant projects and is a great fit with our leadership team. His background in oil & gas and demonstrated success means we can count on him to support the business as we continue to grow and serve more customers."
James has a diverse experience base across a broad spectrum of industries as well as a track record of success in financial and compliance roles. James joins Detechtion Technologies from WG Consulting LLC, where he was a Director in their Financial Advisory Services practice. Asked about joining the company, James commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity to join this talented leadership team and look forward to helping shape Detechtion's future."
Prior to his role at WG Consulting, James was an Internal Audit Senior Manager for KBR, Inc. Earlier in his career, James worked in financial advisory service roles at Adams Harris LLC and The Siegfried Group LLP after beginning his career in public accounting working at KPMG LLP. James graduated with a BBA in Accounting from the University of Houston – Downtown.
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide. For more information, please visit Detechtion.com.
