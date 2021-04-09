HOUSTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial IoT (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, was invited to speak at an upcoming Oil & Gas Engineering Webcast hosted by CFE Media & Technology addressing Solving Oilfield Chemical Management's Four Biggest Challenges. Detechtion will be speaking about its own experiences as an industry leader helping customers overcome these challenges with solutions that deliver real business results. The webcast is scheduled on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET.
Effective oilfield chemical management is vital to keep oil and gas wells operating. Over the last 150 years, sophisticated operations have developed with the primary aim of ensuring asset integrity and flow assurance. These processes involve triple tasks of delivering, monitoring, and field troubleshooting. However, despite the years of operational experience, key challenges remain. Well failure rates are still higher than acceptable, and operators have difficulty containing their chemical-related costs. And operators are under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently and more safely. Proven technologies are emerging to offset these challenges that deliver increased uptime while lowering maintenance and labor costs.
Eric Neason, SVP of Products & Services at Detechtion, is joining a panel of speakers who will be covering:
- The current oilfield chemical management process
- The four biggest challenges facing oilfield chemical management today and the impact on the industry
- Real-world examples of how these key challenges are being solved today
"We are excited to participate in the upcoming webcast to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing oilfield chemical management but importantly how to solve them and deliver real efficiencies, flow assurance, and cost savings to your business," said Eric Neason. "Detechtion has extensive experience delivering digital transformation of oilfield chemical management with the latest digital technologies to our customers."
Eric continued, "Digitizing your chemical management program with Detechtion solutions gives you full transparency of your chemical program as well as greater flow assurance and asset integrity. Detechtion's customers have reported up to 15% improvement in their overall chemical program performance and cost savings in the 100s of thousands of dollars."
Please click here to learn more by registering for the Solving Oilfield Chemical Management's Four Biggest Challenges webcast.
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide. For more information, please visit Detechtion.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Whitney, Detechtion USA Inc., +1 (713) 357-4784, info@detechtion.com
SOURCE Detechtion USA Inc.