DETECT program studies validate clinical relevance of CTC HER2 phenotypes in metastatic breast cancer patients with HER2 negative primary tumor and positive impact of reference anti-HER2 treatment on overall survival

Results presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium confirm the relevance of screening for HER2+ CTCs from blood samples in patients with a HER2 negative primary tumor biopsy to optimize treatment strategy and patient outcome