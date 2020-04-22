DETROIT, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Regina Andrew announced today a licensing collaboration with COASTAL LIVING as their exclusive lighting brand partner. The lighting collection consists of an impressive offering of 68 pieces, set to debut this month. Images of the full collection can be found here.
A striking mix of azure blue, linen white, natural rattan and bold black, the Regina Andrew + COASTAL LIVING Lighting Collection is a modern take on a classic, coastal look. Featuring natural materials like artisan-crafted ceramic, solid wood and fibers including jute and rattan, the collection is designed to bring an elevated yet relaxed coastal style, through unique offerings of textural appeal, neutral tones and modern silhouettes.
"We are thrilled to partner with aspirational publication COASTAL LIVING and add to the amazingly designed coastal product offered in this beautiful line," said Regina Andrew co-founder, Carla "Regina" Zajac. "Every detail of our lighting collection was carefully designed with versatility in mind, appealing not only to a coastal look but also to a variety of décor styles."
The unique lighting offering is a perfect complement to the new COASTAL LIVING furniture collection, featuring beautiful and sophisticated living, dining and bedroom furnishing with Universal Furniture.
Award winning Regina Andrew Founders, James "Andrew" Slaven and Carla "Regina" Zajac have continued to push traditional coastal décor to new heights gaining international recognition. The couple's distinct, yet complimentary personalities and artistic specialties have forged the brand's unique aesthetic of old meets new, rock meets glam and homegrown meets worldly influence.
About Regina Andrew
Not your average lighting and home decor design house, Regina Andrew Detroit stands out as a unique gem with its globally inspired designs from the Paris of the Midwest. With three prestigious ARTs awards under its belt, Regina Andrew has become an industry leader with its distinctive collections, innovative approach and designer details. Truly a tale of Grit and Grace, the company proudly brings together contrasting elements and ideas to customers looking for high-quality, designer home adornments. Learn more at ReginaAndrew.com.
About Coastal Living
If you have a passion for life on the water, Coastal Living is your ultimate must-have resource. You'll find it all here: decorating ideas that bring a breath of the shore inside your home; local color form your favorite waterfront communities; dream destinations; tempting seafood and other recipes; the best in coastal news, products, and events; and much more.