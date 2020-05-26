BONN, Germany, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Telekom AG and its wholly owned subsidiary Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. (the "Company") today announce the final tender results of offers (the "Offers") to purchase any and all of the Company's outstanding 1.950% Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 (CUSIP/ISIN: 25156PAU7/US25156PAU75 (144A) and N27915AJ1/USN27915AJ12 (Reg S)) (the "2021 Notes") and 2.820% Fixed Rate Notes due 2022 (CUSIP/ISIN: 25156PAY9/US25156PAY97 (144A) and N27915AQ5/USN27915AQ54 (Reg S)) (the "2022 Notes" and together with the 2021 Notes, the "Notes") guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG. The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in an offer to purchase dated May 18, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2020 (the "Expiration Time").
The aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $717,995,000, as reported by the Information and Tender Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation ("GBSC"). The aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Time is $725,569,000 (not including an additional $549,000 aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase), as reported by GBSC. All Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn will be purchased as described in the Offer to Purchase and will be cancelled. The Company expects to pay the Tender Consideration, together with any Accrued Interest, on May 26, 2020 (such date the "Settlement Date") or May 28, 2020 (such date the "Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date"), as applicable.
About Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.
The Company is a Dutch limited liability company whose registered address is Stationsplein 8-K, 6221 BT Maastricht, the Netherlands. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.