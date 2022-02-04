NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEUTZ Power Center West is preparing for its upcoming exhibit at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California. This year's event will take place at the International Agri-Center®, February 8-10.
"We're very happy to participate in World Ag Expo this year, so we have a chance to meet DEUTZ customers and let them know what we can do to support their engine needs," said Mark Guriel, branch manager of DEUTZ Power Center West. "We're looking forward to sharing our service and parts capabilities, as well as highlighting our new engines and remanufactured DEUTZ Xchange engines."
Visitors to the DEUTZ booth at World Ag Expo will be able to check out a DEUTZ Tier 4 Final Open Power Pack model D2.9 L4, a diesel-powered engine rated at just under 50 HP at 2600 RPM. This engine comes complete with a cooling package through flywheel and control panel for simple installation. OEMs attending the show will have the opportunity to purchase this Power Pack for immediately delivery.
"Because we understand that engine needs vary, DEUTZ produces engines ranging from 24 to 831 HP and complete Power Packs from 24 to 609 HP," Guriel said. "Representatives from DEUTZ Power Center West will be at the booth to help OEMs determine their best engine options and assist with any new or existing projects."
DEUTZ Power Center West will also be promoting its parts and service capabilities, including a fully stocked parts counter and regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site.
DEUTZ Power Center West provides OEMs with dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources. These manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible DEUTZ solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. DEUTZ Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.
Learn more about DEUTZ engines and the product support that backs them by visiting with DEUTZ Power Center West representatives at the World Ag Expo, booth 3208. Additional information about DEUTZ Power Center West is available at http://www.deutzsupport.com.
ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:
For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The ten-millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2021.
From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports its product range of 24- to 831-hp diesel and natural gas engines. The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing more than 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
