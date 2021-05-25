MANSFIELD, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEUTZ Corporation has chosen a location for its newest DEUTZ Power Center. The new facility will be located at 110 Sentry Drive, Mansfield, Texas, a suburb approximately 30 miles from Dallas and 20 miles from Fort Worth.
"We have selected Mansfield, Texas as the brick-and-mortar location for DEUTZ Power Center Mid-America because it gives great access to the Dallas-Fort Worth airport while still allowing us to rapidly travel north to service customers in Oklahoma or south to the Houston, Texas area as needed," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for DEUTZ Corporation. "Mansfield is also a growing city with many young families, and by locating there, we'll have the ability to grow our employee base to meet the needs of customers throughout this region."
Vermet and his staff will soon start branding and configuring the new DEUTZ Power Center Mid-America; however, customers in the area are already receiving DEUTZ parts and service support. The new location's branch manager, Ron Schmidt, former service manager at DEUTZ Power Center Great Lakes has relocated to become the new branch manager of this newest Power Center location in Texas.
"We're already recruiting quality staff and making additional preparations to officially open DEUTZ Power Center Mid-America for business," Schmidt said. "I'm excited to take on my new position as branch manager and bring the best aftermarket sales and service to our OEMs and their customers throughout the midsection of the country. Our primary goal is to help them keep their businesses up and running, improve their productivity and enhance their profitability. And, we'll achieve that by continuing the DEUTZ tradition of providing industry-leading customer service and support."
DEUTZ Power Center Mid-America will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via remotely-located service technicians. Each remote technician, known as a 'Man in Van,' is locally based in other cities, such as Houston and Midland-Odessa, allowing them to quickly and efficiently manage customer needs in those areas - without extensive travel time.
DEUTZ Power Center Mid-America will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize DEUTZ products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible DEUTZ solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.
To learn more about DEUTZ Power Centers, please visit http://www.deutzsupport.com. For more information about DEUTZ Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:
For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.
The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed to uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
