NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Union Bank announced that Devon Bryan has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for MUFG Union Bank effective August 3rd and will be based in Jersey City, NJ.
Bryan will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a comprehensive information security strategy and program to ensure that information assets and technologies are appropriately protected. In addition, he will ensure information security risks are identified, evaluated, mitigated and reported; lead efforts to prevent and respond to security incidents; establish standards and controls; manage security technologies; and implement security policies and procedures. Bryan will report directly to Chris Higgins, Chief Information & Operations Officer (CIOO) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its U.S. banking subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., and will serve as a member of his management team.
"I am thrilled that Devon will be leading our Enterprise Information Security organization," Higgins said. "He has an impressive career track record in this field which makes him perfectly qualified to lead us in this important area. He will be focused on developing solutions rather than just implementing policies, and he will also facilitate business enablement versus enacting a narrowly defined security approach."
Bryan is a seasoned executive with deep subject matter expertise in information security. Most recently, he served as the CISO for KPMG for the US and Americas Ltd, where he was charged with effectively designing and executing a best-in-class information and data security function with a proactive approach to enable business results.
Prior to KPMG, Bryan served as the Executive Vice President and CISO for the National IT Organization of the Federal Reserve System where he was responsible for ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of the Federal Reserve's information security policies, architecture, programs and incident response team. Prior to joining the Federal Reserve, Bryan served as the Global CISO for ADP, a Fortune 500 outsourced payroll and human resources provider, and as Deputy CISO for the Internal Revenue Service. Bryan's information security career began in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for over a decade as a Captain and lead network security engineer working on systems and programs to protect the critical network and communications networks of the Air Force's Air Combat Command.
Bryan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from South Dakota Technological University and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Colorado Technological University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Bryan co-founded the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP), a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to improving the underrepresentation of women and minorities in the field of cybersecurity through academic scholarships, certifications, mentoring and networking opportunities.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation
The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $393.3 billion at March 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.7 billion at March 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.
