PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced new dates, extended pricing and its first round of confirmed speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2020 (https://events.itrevolution.com/us). Amid growing concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, IT Revolution has decided to move its flagship event to November 2020 and adjust registration deadlines and cancellation policies accordingly.
Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, DevOps Enterprise Summit will now take place November 9-11, 2020. Blind bird registration ($1,500) is extended through May 31, and anyone who purchases tickets can cancel their registration for any reason through July 31, 2020.
To secure the best registration price for the three-day, immersive learning event for technology and business leaders, visit: (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/).
Newly confirmed speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2020 include:
- Shaaron A. Alvares, Senior Agile & DevOps Coach, T-Mobile
- Chris Hill, Senior Manager, Developer Platform, T-Mobile
- Erica Morrison, Executive Director, Software Development & Operations, CSG
- Matthew Parker, Author, "Radically Collaborative Workplace"
- Jonathan Smart, Partner, Enterprise Agility, Deloitte
"Our goal with DevOps Enterprise Summit has always been to help technology leaders succeed. Fostering collaboration and creating conditions for serendipitous interactions have been a critical element of this success," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate.
"In response to COVID-19, to serve the best interest of our attendees, speakers, and staff alike, we are delaying the Las Vegas event until society has (hopefully) resumed more normalcy."
What is DevOps Enterprise Summit?
DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology leaders and practitioners at large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the next-generation operations and infrastructure needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.
The event features keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and an expo hall. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries.
To learn more about DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2020, visit: (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/).
About IT Revolution
IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.
