NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Areas of Fog Overnight... Areas of fog, with visibilities of one half mile or less at times, have developed across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania. This is especially true in areas that saw downpours Tuesday. Expect areas of fog to persist through the overnight hours. Drivers are urged to exercise caution for rapidly changing visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and if you encounter fog, reduce speed and increase following distance with the vehicle in front of you.