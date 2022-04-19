A powerhouse of speakers is planned for this 20th-anniversary conference, themed, "The New, Now and Next".
DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DFW Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW), a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and girls entering technology fields, today announced a powerhouse lineup for its annual Women in Tech Summit at the InnoTech Dallas conference in Irving, Texas, on May 11. Themed "The New, Now and Next," the day-long event will feature five sessions and 17 experts from the worlds of business, education, and politics delving into technology and career topics impacting women.
Kelly Ann Doherty, EVP, and chief administrative officer of Mr. Cooper Group will provide the summit's keynote. Doherty's venerable career has spanned work within President George W. Bush's administration and at NASA before her ascent to the C-suite. As the summit focuses on how more women in tech can attain leadership roles, she will discuss how attendees can unlock their potential. Following the keynote, session panelists will include Texas state Senator Angela Paxton, and technology thought leaders from PepsiCo, Texas Instruments, McKesson, Accenture, the University of North Texas, and more.
DFW*ATW will also present its Lifetime Achievement Award to the author, speaker, and entrepreneur Debbie Mrazek of The Sales Company, and its second-annual Distinguished Ally Award. The award recognizes a male executive in the Dallas Metroplex who actively works to elevate women in tech.
"Women in Tech is a much-anticipated event every year, and with this being our 20th anniversary, we've worked to exceed expectations," said Shanthi Rajaram, DFW*ATW president. "It will be an opportunity for women technologists to network and gain valuable insights into what's new, now, and next in their fields and careers. Women continue to make progress in leadership but still represent less than 30% of the C-suite. We hope our remarkable speakers will inspire our attendees to achieve even more."
A full summit schedule and a list of speakers follow. Registration is $75 and includes access to the Women in Tech Summit and awards luncheon plus all InnoTech general sessions and exhibits. Following the summit, the public is invited to join DFW*ATW for a networking reception, Sip, Savor & Socialize (separate ticket purchase required). To register and learn more, visit https://www.dfwatw.org/women-in-tech-summit-2022. Enter code WIT9D for a 20% registration discount. It Expires May 10.
Summit Schedule
9:00 – 10:15 a.m., Women in Tech Summit Keynote
"THE POWER OF YES: How Saying Yes and Embracing Opportunities Can Unlock Your Power"
· Speaker: Kelly Ann Doherty, EVP, and chief administrative officer, Mr. Cooper Group
10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Enabling the Tech Talent Pipeline
· Moderator: Lorie Medina, founder, and CEO, MedinaUSA
· Panelists: Martha Roos, SVP digital product management, PepsiCo; Clinton Purtell, Ph.D. professor of entrepreneurship and strategy, University of North Texas; Angela Paxton, Texas state senator
11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Luncheon and DFW*ATW Awards Ceremony
1:00 – 1:45 p.m., Trailblazers—What Happened on the Way to the C-Suite and What's Next?
· Moderator: Valerie Freeman, CEO, BravoTECH
· Panelists: Maria Teresa Lensing, SVP and CTO, McKesson; Tamila Fathi, CIO, enterprise technology, Finastra; Gertrude Van Horn, SVP and CIO, NCH Corporation
2:00 – 2:45 p.m., The Evolution of AI—Enabling AI and Reskilling the Workforce
· Moderator: Valerie Mason Davis, patent counsel, Texas Instruments
· Panelists: Shan Chidambaram, global head–data analytics, AI, Fujitsu America; Gary Davis, CEO, SmartAction; Marcus Cooksey, CEO, DUKE.AI
2:45 - 3:30 p.m., DFW*ATW 20th Anniversary Celebration (Booth #301)
3:30 - 4:15 p.m., Agile Leadership
· Moderator: Lisa Jordan, VP delivery, Cyber Group
· Panelists: Gayatri Kesavamurthy, VP technology, GoDaddy; Wendy Stewart, VP sales operations, Databank; Kris Torres, managing director, cloud innovation, Accenture
4:30 – 7:00 p.m., Post-Conference Networking and Happy Hour (Sip, Savor & Socialize)
Tickets are $15 for DFW*ATW members and $20 for non-members if purchased by May 5. Sponsored by DFW*ATW and SoftwareONE.
About the DFW Alliance of Technology and Women
The Dallas-Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW) is a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields. Established in 2002 and celebrating its 20th anniversary, it is the largest organization dedicated to women in technology in Dallas. Its membership consists of women, men, and corporate partners who support its mission through monthly meetings, advocacy, STEM initiatives, professional development programs, awards programs, and more. Learn more at http://www.dfwatw.org.
Media Contact:
Melissa Syphrett
Media Contact
Donna Hegdahl, The TransSynergy Group, 1 972-717-7400, donna@transsynergy.com
SOURCE DFW Alliance of Technology and Women