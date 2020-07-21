DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces, a healthcare AI company, announced today that the DFW Faith Health Collaborative has chosen its industry-leading community referral and case management software, Pieces Connect, to provide low-cost or no-cost healthcare solutions at faith-based locations across North Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Pieces Connect will empower the organization to further reduce the strain in emergency rooms – a goal that was set in partnership with four health systems when the collaborative was founded in 2017.
The DFW Faith Health Collaborative was built upon a strong alliance of over 300 faith communities and top area hospitals: Parkland Hospital, Baylor Scott & White Health, Methodist Hospital System, and Children's Hospital of Dallas. According to the DFW Faith Health Collaborative, the financial impact of connecting health systems with faith-based organizations is significant. They cite that every referral away from the ER saves a health system $10,000.
In addition to preventing unnecessary and costly ER visits, the DFW Faith Health Collaborative works with health systems to prevent unnecessary readmissions. In 2019, the organization's companion program matched 141 patients with faith-based congregations for after-care programs post-discharge. This post-discharge program saved the health systems $21k per patient for a total financial impact of approximately almost $3 million in just one year.
"We're incredibly pleased to partner with Pieces to foster our mission of both improving overall health and lowering costs. We knew that our programs were effective but recognized that we could go further, farther and faster with the support of the right technology," said Freedom McAdoo, Executive Director and Co-founder of the DFW Faith Health Collaborative. "Pieces Connect will enable our team not only to help more patients but also to better measure and assess how we're helping. That data will also support our fundraising efforts and empower us to accelerate the change that we want to create in the world."
Pieces Connect is a cloud-based case management platform that more easily enables the input, storage, and management of the information about people who need community services. Hospitals and community-based organizations, like the DFW Faith Health Collaborative, can make closed-loop referrals and know their patients get the support they need. With reduction of manual effort, community-based case managers can more efficiently manage people's needs to better fulfill their organizations' missions.
"Pieces Connect was truly built for mission-driven organizations like the DFW Faith Collaborative that have the passion to improve the health of communities but need technology to help them help people," said Ruben Amarasingham, MD, Founder and CEO of Pieces. "The DFW Faith Health Collaborative that has done the hard work of establishing strong health system relationships and expansive reach in our communities. We hope that with Pieces Connect, they can maximize their impact on the communities they serve."
According to Fayiaz Chaudri, President of Pieces, "This new partnership is yet another data point to confirm that our technology is mission-critical for community-based organizations that want to increase their efficiency and effectiveness. We're proud to offer the industry's most advanced solution to help our clients to achieve their goals – and are committed to continuing to innovate to best serve our customers and their communities."
About Pieces
Pieces, Inc. is a healthcare artificial intelligence and technology company that connects health systems and the community to address clinical and social determinants of health through community networks and intelligent software and services. Our solution interprets patient information in real-time and connects health systems and community-based organizations to support healthier outcomes, both inside and outside of hospital walls. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically-based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes. Combined, our solutions, Pieces Predict and Pieces Connect, create a comprehensive and unique solution for connected community health.
