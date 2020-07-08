COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL) today announced it will hold the management presentation and question and answer portions of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
As a result of the ongoing public health effects of COVID-19, the meeting will be held via webcast and details will be available at ir.diamond-hill.com by July 17.
Diamond Hill conducted the business portion of its annual shareholders' meeting on April 28. At the Aug. 11 meeting, representatives from the management team will present on strategy, mid-year financial results, and investment performance. In advance of the meeting, shareholders and other interested parties can submit questions, by July 31, to ir@diamond-hill.com.
Diamond Hill expects to resume its in-person Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.
