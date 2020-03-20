CHINO, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Wipes International, a California-based wet wipe manufacturer, announced the appointment of Lance Leonard as the company's Chief Executive Officer effective February 24, 2020. Mr. Leonard succeeds Eve Yen, the company's founder. After more than 25 years of growing and leading Diamond Wipes as its CEO, Ms. Yen will remain involved as owner and board member. "Diamond Wipes will always be a large part of who I am professionally," said Yen, "but I am happy and confident to hand over the reins to Lance and take a step back away from the day-to-day activities."
Peter Nolan, Chairman of Diamond Wipes' majority owner Nolan Capital, Inc., commented, "We thank Eve for her vision, drive and leadership, and are pleased to welcome Lance as the next CEO of Diamond Wipes. With his notable track record of leadership and extensive experience in sales, we believe Lance is perfectly positioned to lead Diamond Wipes through its next chapter of growth."
Mr. Leonard added, "I am excited to join Diamond Wipes and I am honored to lead the company Eve created and developed for more than two decades. Known for exceptional quality and customer service, these standards will continue and I am excited to take this amazing company into the next phase of growth and development. During this challenging time where we are all affected by the Covid-19 situation, I am also grateful that Diamond Wipes produces products such as Steridol Wipes, that help others fight the spread of diseases like the coronavirus, and Hero Wipes, which help protect our first responders from harmful toxins, carcinogens and bloodborne pathogens. These products, along with many other disinfecting and sanitizing products that Diamond Wipes produces, will help consumers feel better about providing a safe, healthy environment for their family during this unprecedented period we are all experiencing."
Mr. Leonard served as the President/CEO for Ocean Garden Products from 2016-2019 and at True Drinks from 2012-2016. Prior to that, he held multiple positions at Nestle Waters and M&M/Mars.
In addition to Mr. Leonard's appointment, Diamond Wipes also named Neville Kadimi as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2nd, 2020. Mr. Kadimi was previously the Vice President of Finance & Accounting at Diamond Wipes.
About Diamond Wipes International
Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (Diamond Wipes; www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading American wet wipe converter founded in 1994. Diamond Wipes specializes in contract manufacturing and private label of pre-moistened towelettes and sample size liquid filling. Headquartered in Chino, California, the WBENC and WOSB-certified business operates its solar-powered, FDA-licensed and EPA-registered manufacturing facilities adjacent to Los Angeles and in Bucyrus, Ohio.