PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of two DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and two Golf Galaxy stores, in March.
Grand Opening weekend celebrations will be held for stores in the following cities:
DICK'S Sporting Goods
City/State
Store Location
Grand Opening
Chattanooga,
Hamilton Place Mall
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd
March 7 – March 8
Hagerstown,
Valley Mall
17318 Valley Mall Road
Hagerstown, MD 21740
March 21 – March 22
Golf Galaxy
City/State
Store Location
Grand Opening
Devon, PA
Swedesford Plaza
450 Swedesford Road
Berwyn, PA 19312
March 14 – March 15
Warwick, RI
Warwick Mall
400 Bald Hill Road
Warwick, RI 02886
March 14 – March 15
Following the new store openings, DICK'S will have 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and 96 Golf Galaxy stores nationwide in 47 states. The new locations will bring approximately 120 collective jobs to these communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.
Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.
For each Grand Opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and participate in fun activities.
Visit dicks.com/Chattanooga, dicks.com/Hagerstown, golfgalaxy.com/Devon and golfgalaxy.com/Warwick for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions and brand activations.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
About Golf Galaxy
Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of February 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 94 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.
CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com