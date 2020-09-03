DICKS_Sporting_Goods_Logo.jpg

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will expand its nationwide footprint with the opening of one DICK'S Sporting Goods store, one combination DICK'S and Golf Galaxy location, and one Golf Galaxy store in September.

These new stores will bring approximately 150 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/SanAntonio, dicks.com/MyrtleBeach and golfgalaxy.com/Westminster for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

City/State

Store Location

Grand Opening Dates

San Antonio, TX

San Pedro Crossing

321 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 112
San Antonio, TX 78216

September 11 –
September 13


DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

City/State

Store Location

Grand Opening Dates

Myrtle Beach, SC

Coastal Grand Mall

300 Coastal Grand Circle

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

September 18 –
September 20


Golf Galaxy

City/State

Store Location

Grand Opening Dates

Westminster, CO

Westminster City Center Marketplace

9330 Sheridan Blvd

Westminster, CO 80031

September 26 –
September 27

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and 97 Golf Galaxy locations nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. 

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of August 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 95 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com

