NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today that it will participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1 beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.
During the conference, which will be conducted virtually, Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, will discuss the company's path to value creation through growth opportunities, continued operating efficiencies and greater free cash flow conversion. A live-audio webcast of the chat will be available at the company's website at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be available for replay.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
