WINDSOR, Wis., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power® is hosting the second virtual Diesel Expo. It is a free, semi-annual virtual event designed to boost your knowledge!
Join us for training, networking and giveaways on April 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT each day.
Diesel Expo is an opportunity to connect with diesel engine fuel system and turbocharger OEMs such as Bosch®, Delphi®, Denso®, Stanadyne®, BorgWarner®, Garrett®, IHI®, Holset® and more! During the event attendees will be able to chat with various product manufacturers and industry leaders to view their latest products and services.
Did you know that Alliant Power has a nationwide network of diesel experts that provide engine, fuel, air systems diagnostics, parts and repairs? Attend the Expo to learn about this opportunity.
Attend a training session or network with industry leading professionals from across the country.
This event is focused on light duty and medium & heavy duty applications. There are 20 sessions to attend; all sessions are live and attendees will have an opportunity to speak with the presenter during the event. You can attend one or as many sessions during the two day event. Can't attend a session? Some will be on demand after they are presented.
Light Duty Presentations
What does contamination do in modern fuel system?
Alberto Bonilla | Alliant Power
The essentials of common rail diesel
Karl Schneider | Bosch
Diagnosing Duramax® L5P/L5D
Tony Salas | Powertrain Training
Does your shop stand out as a destination for technicians?
Jay Goninen | WrenchWay
How poor fuel filtration and crankcase ventilation effect a diesel engine
Mark Dickman | Parker Racor
VGT and VNT Turbochargers
Mac Flynn | Alliant Power
Repair Expertise of the Alliant Power Network
Nate Breunig | Alliant Power
How long will diesels be around?
Sandy Munro
Why the right shop system matters?
Jacob Findlay | Fullbay
Round table: Challenges of running an independent shop
Jay Goninen | WrenchWay
Ford® 6.7L fuel system and effects of contamination
Mike Cleary | ATSS
Round table: 2021 outlook on the aftermarket
Anita Barlow | Delphi, Allen Brown | Bosch, Tracie Parker | Garrett & HK | Diesel Forward
Medium & Heavy Duty Presentations
What does contamination do in modern fuel system?
Alberto Bonilla | Alliant Power
Clean fuel strategies for lower maintenance costs
Jay Anderson | MANN Filtration
Round table: Fleet maintenance challenges with fuel, air & aftertreatment
Jamie Irvine | The Heavy-Duty Parts Report, James Cade | Asset and Maintenance Insights, Steve LaDuke & Damon Gray | Ruan Transportation Management Systems
Regeneration system diagnostics overview
Scott Meek | Diesel Laptops
Keys to building a multi-million dollar shop
David Saline | DRIVE
Benefits of all-makes diagnostic tools
Lincoln Skalla | Diesel Laptops
How long will diesels be around?
Sandy Munro
Why the right shop system matters?
Jacob Findlay | Fullbay
Understanding diesel exhaust gas aftertreament
Karl Schneider | Bosch
Round table: 2021 outlook on the aftermarket
Anita Barlow | Delphi, Allen Brown | Bosch, Tracie Parker | Garrett & HK | Diesel Forward
Diesel Expo is 100% online and free for you to attend from the convenience of your location. Join us April 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT each day. Click here to register or find out more information regarding the event and sessions: Diesel Expo 2021
Contact:
Tara Lunder
16088425123
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-expo--free-technician-training-and-networking-event-301275044.html
SOURCE Alliant Power