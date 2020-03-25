THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Quest Technology International and Quest Manufacturing. The new partnership will provide Digi-Key customers with an "all in one" shopping experience that includes both industrial enclosures, wall cabinets, server racks and accessories, as well as ethernet, HDMI and audio products, fiber optics and installation tools. This expansion is part of the DK+ initiative, Digi-Key's continued growth as a world-class distributor to provide products, services and solutions for all phases of the technology innovation ecosystem.
"We at Quest Technology and Quest Manufacturing are pleased to join Digi-Key's DK+ e-commerce initiative that includes expansion into the broader technology innovation ecosystem," said Greg Johnson, director of marketing at Quest Technology. "We look forward to a mutually successful association for many years into the future."
As Digi-Key continues to expand its offerings to support all the needs of its customers, Quest's telecom floor racks, accessories, wire management products, installation tools and more are a key element to round out the end-to-end solutions Digi-Key offers for anyone driving technology innovation today.
Quest Technology International is an interconnect supplier offering supply chain solutions to industries that service the installation of networks, telecommunications, broadcast, security systems, low voltage & HDMI video products, MRO and OEM for commercial and residential markets. They offer a diverse product selection of interconnect products including UL & ETL verified networking data and voice solutions, RF connectors, installation tools and testers, computer connectivity, USB, HDMI and Cat5E, Cat6 and Cat6A cabling solutions.
"Digi-Key looks forward to expanding our product offering using the same trusted brand for all enclosure, cabling and tooling needed to put together a working industrial or telecom cabinet solution," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "As our industry continues to evolve, our customers' needs evolve as well. This partnership with Quest Technology and Quest Manufacturing is another example of how Digi-Key is working every day to respond to our growing customer needs by offering the widest variety of in-stock components and accessories available for immediate shipping."
For more information about Quest Technology International and Quest Manufacturing and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About Quest Technology International
Quest Technology International is an established interconnect supplier offering supply chain solutions worldwide. Quest provides a stable source of competitively priced quality products for industries servicing installation of Networks; Telecommunications; Broadcast; Security Systems; Low-Voltage & HDMI video products; MRO and OEM for commercial and residential markets. Quest ships out of our 40,000 sq. ft. Miami facility to distributors primarily throughout North and South America. Quest Technology Int'l offers a diverse product selection of interconnect products including UL & ETL verified networking data and voice solutions, including our LocJack Keystone Security Solution; RF connectors; installation tools and testers; computer connectivity; USB, HDMI and Cat5E / Cat6 / Cat6A cabling solutions; Quest is also the strategic marketing partner for Premiere Raceway WireHider, Raceway On-A-Roll and Raceway Latching Duct products.
About Quest Manufacturing
Quest Manufacturing is an established supplier of quality rack and enclosure products priding themselves on world-class customer service and creative design to complement their high-quality product offerings. Their offerings include both floor and wall mount racks and enclosures, with floor enclosures also available in assembled and knockdown configurations. Quest believes quality begins with the engineering resources, equipment, quality control procedures and requirements they adhere to keeping their facility certified to ISO9001.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com