THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a global distribution partnership with Fingerprint Cards AB, providing Digi-Key customers with standalone, compact biometric fingerprint sensor solutions.
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a world-leading biometrics company with its roots in Sweden. Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.
"We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Biometric authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology."
"This is a step for us to be able to scale with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new verticals that require additional sales channels to drive business," said Michel Roig, senior vice president, payments & access at Fingerprints. "Digi-Key will help us reach out and find new potential markets and application areas."
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers.
