THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Pololu Corporation, providing a new product segment for educational robotic kits and piece parts to expand Digi-Key's offering of build-your-own-robotics and educational kits. This expansion is part of the DK+ initiative, Digi-Key's continued growth as a world-class distributor to provide products, services and solutions for all phases of the technology innovation ecosystem.
"Digi-Key has been my number-one source for new electronics parts since I was in high school 25 years ago, so I am especially delighted that over 1,400 Pololu products are now available to another generation of students and engineers through the Digi-Key experience," said Ben Schmidel, general manager at Pololu.
Pololu offers individual parts for replacement, upgrades or expansion of their development boards and kits. Pololu serves the education, maker and professional engineering industries with products ranging from sensors and motion control electronics to motors and wheels to complete robots. They strive to offer well-engineered, quality products that enable their customers to take their own projects from idea to reality.
"Pololu is an example of products that electrical engineers and students search out to continue learning, developing and programming by offering kits to develop their own products," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Partnering with Pololu expands Digi-Key's solutions, bringing customers a wider selection and deeper product offering in global regional markets at competitive prices, providing everything the technology innovation ecosystem needs thanks to the strength of our existing brands and world-class service model."
For more information about Pololu and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About Pololu
Pololu is an electronics manufacturer and online retailer serving education, maker, and professional engineering industries with products ranging from sensors and motion control electronics to motors and wheels to complete robots. Pololu strives to offer well-engineered, quality products that enable customers to take their own projects from idea to reality. Pololu manufactures most of the products they sell. Because they control everything from initial design through manufacturing, testing, and packaging, they can offer unique products quickly and economically. They are constantly improving their processes to bring customers better parts at lower prices.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
