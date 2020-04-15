THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, providing Digi-Key customers with world-class electronic test and measurement solutions. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's MARKETPLACE initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.
Rigol Technologies is a world-class leader in digital oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters and DC loads. Rigol's premium line of products includes digital and mixed signal oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers and RF signal generators, arbitrary waveform generators, sensitive measurement products, and data acquisition systems.
"Partnering with Rigol expands the solutions customers need, providing a wider selection and a deeper product offering of electronic test and measurement equipment in global regional market at competitive prices," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key is committed to providing full-service, one-stop shopping of electronic components and equipment that support engineers, designers and the entire ecosystem of technology innovation in rapidly changing markets with supplier leaders in each region."
About Rigol Technologies
Rigol Technologies is transforming the test and measurement industry. Rigol's premium line of products includes digital and mixed signal oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, function/arbitrary waveform generators, programmable power supplies and loads, digital multimeters, data acquisition systems and application software. Test solutions combine uncompromised product performance, quality, and advanced product features, all delivered at extremely attractive price points. This combination provides customers with unprecedented value for their investment, reduces their overall cost of test, and helps speed time to completion of their designs or projects.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10.2 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
