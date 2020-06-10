THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a U.S. distribution partnership with American Zettler, providing Digi-Key customers with a wide range of electromechanical relays from American Zettler, Zettler Magnetics and AZ Displays. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, expanding the world's largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.
American Zettler is a pioneering name in the electronics market with over 140 years of technology and brand awareness behind them. Building on a foundation of precision engineering, the Zettler Group is a world-class enterprise, engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of electronic components. Zettler's industry leadership is based on a unique combination of engineering competence and global scale.
"Just like Digi-Key, Zettler is also known for product availability, on-time delivery, quality and exceptional service," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Together we share a guiding value of offering makers, engineers and product designers immediate access to a vast array of stocked product tailored to their needs."
Digi-Key's Marketplace offering allows engineers to access more product lines than ever before. With the addition of American Zettler, customers can easily find solutions for their display, magnetics and relay needs.
For more information about American Zettler and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About American Zettler
A division of Zettler Group North America, American Zettler Inc. offers a broad product range of electromechanical relays to meet the requirements of many diverse industrial and commercial applications. Zettler relays are designed and produced in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including R&D, engineering, automated production lines and in-house testing laboratories. Stringent quality-controls along with major safety certifications and environmental compliance make for relays you can trust in your applications.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
