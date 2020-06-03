THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a U.S. distribution partnership with Amphenol Procom, providing Digi-Key customers with an extensive offering of antenna, RF combiner, and RF filter products. This partnership further rounds out Digi-Key's offering of the entire Amphenol product line. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.
Amphenol Procom is a leading manufacturer of trusted and flexible solutions for wireless mission critical communications. Their antennas, RF combiners, and RF filters are used globally for fast, secure, and reliable communications in the VHF, UHF, LTE, and other frequency bands.
Amphenol Procom serves a wide range of markets including public safety, aviation, telecom, hazardous environments, IoT, transportation, and industrial. Their product offering consists of base station antennas, mobile radio antennas, portable radio antennas, RF combiners, RF filters, and DAS solutions. They provide solutions that can be trusted no matter how harsh the environment or how complex the solution might be.
"We are thrilled to round out our full Amphenol product line with Amphenol Procom," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "We know that our customers desire the largest availability of product offerings, and with our Marketplace offering, we are able to offer more product lines than ever before."
"Amphenol Procom is proud to partner with Digi-Key to provide our customers with a new option to purchase our industry-leading antennas and filter products," said Robert Antonio, business development manager for Amphenol Procom. "Digi-Key has a great reputation for service and delivery, and they will provide our customers with an easy and simple way to purchase Amphenol Procom products."
For more information about Amphenol Procom and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About Amphenol Procom
Amphenol Procom serves a wide range of markets including public safety, aviation, telecom, hazardous environments, IoT, transportation, and industrial. Their product offering consists of base station antennas, mobile radio antennas, portable radio antennas, RF combiners, RF filters, and DAS solutions. At Amphenol Procom, they are committed to provide solutions that can be trusted no matter how harsh the environment or how complex the solution might be. Their products are built for quality and tested to the extreme.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com