CHENGDU, China, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all Star Wars aficionados! To celebrate one of the geekiest holidays around, Digiarty Software kicks off "2021 Star Wars Day Giveaway & Sweepstakes", which runs from April 24 – May 13, 2021. During the event, free copies of the company's flagship WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, PS4, the complete Skywalker Saga DVDs, and various Star Wars-themed items are headed to fans from a galaxy far, far away.
The giveaway and sweepstakes are now in full swing. Participate at https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper/star-wars-day-event.htm
- Ends 13th May, 2021!
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
- One entry per person only plus extra chance to win through Facebook/Twitter shares, Facebook/Twitter Follows, WinX DVD Ripper download, etc.
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Giveaway
All participants will get a free copy of the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, which is valued at $59.95. No email required. Only 500 free copies are given out every day on a first-come, first-served basis.
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a popular DVD ripper. It's mainly designed to digitize new and old movie DVDs to MP4, AVI, MPEG-4, MOV, and other formats; make 1:1 safe copy of classic movies and DVDs that are out of print or hard to find; and convert physical discs for easier playback on different screens like PCs, phones, tablets, game consoles, etc. With the Intel QSV and Nvidia NVENC/CUDA, AMD, Multi-core CPU & Hyper-Threading, any DVDs can be converted to H.264/H.265 in less than 5 minutes. 3 clicks only. No quality at all.
Sweepstakes
Grand prize 1 - PS4
GET a chance to win a PS4 home by submitting a valid email and uploading a Star Wars picture, such as Star Wars fan-art photos and memes, pictures of Star Wars-themed costumes, movie collections, etc. One lucky winner will be selected.
Prize 2 – Star Wars Complete Saga Set (9-Disc Collection)
5 sets of the full Star Wars movie DVDs are prepared for diehard Star Wars fans. Only a true Jedi can pass the Star Wars quizzes and win the complete Star Wars Skywalker box set, which includes all nine movies from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker.
Prize 3 – Star Wars Toys
By joining the company's community on Facebook, 10 participants will have a chance to take home a line of Star Wars toys. This includes Jedi action figures, Star Wars playsets, badges, lightsabers, plush items, and more.
The Sweepstakes consists of two (2) rounds. Winners of the first round from 24th April to 4th May 2021 will be selected in a random drawing on 6th May 2021, and winners of the second round from 5th May to 13th May 2021 will be selected on 14th May 2021. All the winners will be announced on this page.
About Digiarty Software Inc.
With more than 14 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has been specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.
