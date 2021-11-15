Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation)

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 12% to $6.4 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher revenue from Commercial and Government services.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 remained flat at $12.2 million compared to the same quarter a year-ago, primarily as a result of increased consulting and recruiting costs, offset by severance costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020 related to organizational changes we made in July 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue.

Other income, net for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan during the third quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million or $(0.17) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago. Excluding the $5.1 million gain noted above, net loss was $8.0 million or $(0.48) per diluted share.

At September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $52.5 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Monday, November 15, 2021) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 7167329

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc investor relations team at +1 503-469-4826.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three Month Information





Nine Month Information







September 30,





September 30,





September 30,





September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenue:

































Service



$

3,932





$

3,352





$

11,507





$

10,982



Subscription





2,485







2,399







7,888







7,455



Total revenue





6,417







5,751







19,395







18,437



Cost of revenue:

































Service





1,630







1,406







4,715







4,691



Subscription





567







522







1,892







1,548



Total cost of revenue





2,197







1,928







6,607







6,239



Gross profit:

































Service





2,302







1,946







6,792







6,291



Subscription





1,918







1,877







5,996







5,907



Total gross profit





4,220







3,823







12,788







12,198



Gross profit margin:

































Service





59

%





58

%





59

%





57

%

Subscription





77

%





78

%





76

%





79

%

Total gross profit margin





66

%





66

%





66

%





66

%



































Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing





4,647







4,538







15,865







14,417



Research, development and engineering





4,586







4,662







12,930







13,303



General and administrative





2,943







3,009







15,611







9,457



Total operating expenses





12,176







12,209







44,406







37,177





































Operating loss





(7,956)







(8,386)







(31,618)







(24,979)





































Other income:

































Gain on extinguishment of note payable





5,094













5,094









Other income (loss)





(2)







36







26







257



Other income, net





5,092







36







5,120







257





































Loss before income taxes





(2,864)







(8,350)







(26,498)







(24,722)





































Benefit (provision) for income taxes





(7)







(2)







(17)







1



Net loss



$

(2,871)





$

(8,352)





$

(26,515)





$

(24,721)





































Earnings (loss) per common share:

































Loss per common share - basic



$

(0.17)





$

(0.68)





$

(1.61)





$

(2.04)



Loss per common share - diluted



$

(0.17)





$

(0.68)





$

(1.61)





$

(2.04)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





16,520







12,241







16,428







12,129



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





16,520







12,241







16,428







12,129



 

 

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







September 30,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents (1)



$

25,155





$

19,696



Marketable securities (1)





19,037







58,032



Trade accounts receivable, net





4,110







3,907



Other current assets





2,550







2,197



Total current assets





50,852







83,832



Marketable securities (1)





8,298









Property and equipment, net





2,962







3,272



Intangibles, net





6,614







6,612



Goodwill





1,114







1,114



Other assets





2,112







2,198



Total assets



$

71,952





$

97,028





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



$

4,236





$

2,827



Deferred revenue





2,146







3,002



Note payable, current











3,947



Total current liabilities





6,382







9,776



Lease liability and other long-term liabilities





2,685







2,295



Note payable, long-term











1,118



Total liabilities





9,067







13,189





















Commitments and contingencies



































Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock





50







50



Common stock





17







17



Additional paid-in capital





260,585







255,024



Accumulated deficit





(197,767)







(171,252)



Total shareholders' equity





62,885







83,839





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

71,952





$

97,028







































(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $52,490 and $77,728 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



 

 

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Nine Month Information







September 30,





September 30,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss



$

(26,515)





$

(24,721)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment





1,051







1,112



Amortization and write-off of intangibles





525







612



Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases





364







352



Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities





605







(39)



Gain on extinguishment of note payable





(5,032)









Stock-based compensation





10,348







7,149



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable





(427)







999



Other current assets





(353)







60



Other assets





(54)







(45)



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





1,630







146



Deferred revenue





(847)







(1,092)



Lease liability and other long-term liabilities





242







236



Net cash used in operating activities





(18,463)







(15,231)





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment





(797)







(694)



Capitalized patent costs





(475)







(478)



Maturities of marketable securities





72,141







30,598



Purchases of marketable securities





(42,049)







(22,149)



Net cash provided by investing activities





28,820







7,277





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs











38,603



Proceeds from note payable











5,032



Exercise of stock options











135



Purchase of common stock





(4,898)







(1,568)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(4,898)







42,202





















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)



$

5,459





$

34,248







































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period





77,728







36,817



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period





52,490







62,655



(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities



$

(25,238)





$

25,838



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301423705.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

