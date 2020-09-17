DigiPlex - Fixed income investor calls and contemplated tap issue

Oslo, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex Norway Holding 3 AS has mandated Pareto Securities as Sole Manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 17 September 2020. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a tap issue under the Company's existing senior secured bond with maturity date 12 May 2023 and ISIN NO 0010881790 may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated tap issue will be used to partly finance the second 3MW datacentre at DigiPlex Fet 2 AS.

General investor call to be held

Date: 17 September 2020
Time: 13:00 CET

For more information please contact:

Cathrine M Telje
 CFO, DigiPlex
+47 97046846 
CMTelje@digiplex.com

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
 Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

