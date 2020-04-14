FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align Inc, a California based company, is a leader in digital transformation consulting for financial services with a focus on credit unions and community banks. They are pleased to announce the addition of a top industry leader to its Advisory Board.
"We are very excited to have Kirk Kordeleski join our Advisory Board here at Digital Align Inc. Kirk is a great complement to our company and he brings a unique perspective to the digitization of banking and overall digital transformation of financial services across all channels. His expertise in the Credit Union and Community Bank space makes this appointment a strategic and integral part of our future growth" - Rajesh Patil – CEO and President at Digital Align Inc.
"I am very excited to join Digital Align Inc as an Advisor. Digital Align is a well positioned company in digital transformation of financial services in the areas of Analytics, Automation, and Acceleration led by a passionate leader like Rajesh Patil and his team. I personally believe that the services offered by Digital Align Inc should and must be a high priority for every Credit Union and Community Bank with the extraordinary Refi boom" – Kirk Kordeleski- Consultant
About Kirk Kordeleski
Kirk Kordeleski has 30+ years of experience working in all facets of the credit union industry. As the previous CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union (BFCU), Kirk led the organization to become the 15th largest credit union in the United States.
Kirk believes that the credit union cooperative model is the future of retail banking. Kirk Kordeleski is currently serving as a Credit Union Executive Benefit Consultant at OM Financial Group is a breakthrough financial performer with an unmatched track record of growing retail financial institutions, winning national acclaim, and creating the strategic direction of the organization. Previously, Kirk led BIG's Management Consulting practice offering clients innovative solutions for digital transformation and strategic growth.
About Digital Align Inc
Digital Align Inc, is a digital transformation consulting for financial services mainly targeting credit unions and community banks. Digital Align's core business is in helping financial services digitally transform Marketing, Sales, Service and Operations by using a proven framework and methodology that includes Discovery, Analytics, Automation, Acceleration and Value Realization.
Digital Align Inc is also the parent company of Align Money Inc- A Banking as a Benefit Platform for Employees. Please Contact: Rajesh Patil, CEO, Co-Founder at 237508@email4pr.com or
408-859-3121 for questions.
Please visit: www.digitalalign.com and www.alignmoney.com