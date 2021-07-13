SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Defense, by HelpSystems, a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a managed service provider (MSP) agreement with data security specialist Private Protocol.
Headquartered in South Africa, with offices in the United Kingdom and Mauritius, Private Protocol offers data protection and IT security solutions that prevent data leakage and improve overall data security. The partnership will allow Private Protocol to expand its cybersecurity portfolio by offering and implementing Digital Defense's Frontline vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, taking the company from a data and access security solutions provider to a complete IT security company with an expanded security product line. Partnering with Private Protocol allows Digital Defense to further expand its international reach into the UK and South Africa regions, helping companies of all sizes better protect their data and IT infrastructure from cyberattacks.
"We're excited to be a strategic partner of Private Protocol and assist in helping to expand their security offerings and deliver proof of value to their customers. This partnership also allows us to help more businesses in need of the fundamental building blocks of an effective cybersecurity program. A powerful, easy to use vulnerability management solution is key to raising the security maturity of any organization," said Mark Bell, managing director, Digital Defense.
The Digital Defense MSP Partner Program, along with Digital Defense's cloud-native SaaS platform, Frontline.Cloud, creates actionable opportunities for MSP, MSSP (managed security service providers) and MDR (managed detection and response) partners to help more clients in the rapidly growing cybersecurity market.
"Vulnerability management is a key component to a strong cyber security program and our new partnership with Digital Defense will provide us with access to powerful vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions that will further assist organizations with their cyber security strategies," said Sean Glansbeek, CEO, Private Protocol. "We're excited to be able to offer the Frontline.Cloud solution to our customers, and to benefit from both a partner and a solution that are easy to work with."
About Digital Defense, by HelpSystems:
Digital Defense's innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations across numerous industries safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. The company's suite of vulnerability management and threat assessment products is highly regarded by industry experts and has received numerous industry accolades.
Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit http://www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.
About Private Protocol:
Private Protocol is a specialized IT security distributor offering next generation solutions and has a distributed partner channel covering Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. Private Protocol provides product bundles and strategies to assist organizations with both international and government data security ACTS and regulations. Areas covered range from mobile, data collaboration, secure messaging, O365 security, on-premises and cloud security, data classification, data discovery, file security, vulnerability management and threat assessment and zero trust security. Private Protocol also offers technical services to assist resellers and customers with their projects. For more information, visit: http://www.privateprotocol.com.
