NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adviise, a HIPAA-compliant medical service platform that provides access to real-time provider availability and a verified review portal, recently announced the addition of two advisors to its administrative board of directors: Dr. Christiana von Hippel and Vince Zampella.
"We are very happy to welcome our new board members," said Adviise CEO, Alexi Alizadeh. "Leveraging their experience and expertise, Adviise is poised to fundamentally change the industry for the better."
Dr. Christiana von Hippel, Sc.D., is a distinguished research scientist, working on improving women's wellbeing with qualitative and quantitative digital health research. Dr. von Hippel strongly believes that healthcare systems should be designed to meet the health and wellness needs of the communities they serve and has joined the Adviise board to help create more accessibility, affordability, transparency and equity for patients in the U.S.
"It is deeply frustrating that so many Americans face significant challenges with getting quality care where and when they need it, understanding care options and their costs and paying for their medical bills," says Dr. von Hippel. "These are problems that can be addressed – but doing so will take communication, collaboration and a radical reprioritization of patients' quality of life at the center of the healthcare system."
Vince Zampella, is the creator of the widely popular "Apex Legends" and "Call of Duty," two of the industry's most prolific video game franchises, and currently serves as CEO of Respawn Entertainment. According to Zampella, Adviise addresses a very specific need in the healthcare space:
"The current system makes it difficult for people to get the help they need quickly and efficiently at the time they need it most. We will make things easier and provide peace of mind," he explains.
Adviise is the first medical appointment booking platform to enable one-stop-shop transparency and efficiency for both doctors and patients. For providers, claiming your listing is FREE and our full suite of services – including appointment scheduling, feedback collection, automated appointment reminders and our brand new, HIPAA-compliant encrypted telemedicine software – are available on a monthly subscription basis. For the latest in news and future platform developments, follow Adviise on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube.
About Adviise, Inc.
Based in Dallas, with offices in New York and San Antonio, Adviise is the first HIPAA-compliant, fully integrated medical services website that makes healthcare more accessible and less expensive. Adviise offers patients appointment bookings, physician reviews, and the ability to compare provider costs as well as insurances accepted. Adviise helps providers significantly reduce administrative costs related to scheduling, improving provider's acquisition and retention, as well as patient outcomes. Learn more about Adviise at: www.Adviise.com.
