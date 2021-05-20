SUMMERLIN, Nev., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --FaceTec welcomes Dean Mericka, an industry veteran with a stellar pedigree as Senior Vice President of Growth and Alliances, as the company continues to respond to global demand.
"We are so excited to have Dean joining us to help manage the enormous growth we are seeing at FaceTec. His wealth of experience with customers in large, important markets around the world will be a huge asset," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "We have the best technology and a hard-earned understanding of what it takes to do digital identity right, preventing both ID fraud and data breaches. We've brought on several exceptional business development team members over this past year in places like Singapore, Brazil, and Portugal. And now with Dean, I feel we're taking another giant step forward in our march towards becoming the global standard in Face Authentication."
Dean has more than 25 years of experience building high-performance teams that leverage product innovation, operational best practices to build trusted relationships with clients and partners. Dean's experience in developing strong go-to-market strategies that deliver operational excellence, exceptional customer value, and high-growth span a wide variety of leading technology companies in Digital Identity, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Applications, Application Integration, and Business Process Management. Prior to being recruited by FaceTec, Dean was Chief Revenue Officer at Au10tix and Jumio, and SVP of Global Sales at Imprivata, the market leader in healthcare identity and access management.
"FaceTec has been on the leading edge of biometric authentication and identity verification solutions development for many years. They have created and provide the foundational technology for real-world, highly effective, and scalable identity solutions and have already proven to change how hundreds of major organizations around the world keep their user data and identities safe and secure," said Dean. "The FaceTec user interface is intuitive, the SDKs are simple to implement and easy to manage, and the security is the strongest in the world. I'm really looking forward to helping lead the effort to take this technology to hundreds of millions of new users in 2021 and well beyond."
FaceTec's mission is to end identity theft and protect privacy by ensuring access to important accounts and information is only available to their legitimate owners. FaceTec's state-of-the-art biometric cybersecurity AI is specifically designed to enable widespread, exceptionally secure, unsupervised identity verification and user authentication from any modern smart device or PC with a webcam.
About FaceTec's 3D Face Verification & Authentication Platform
FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Authentication stops fraud and identity theft for millions of users on six continents for hundreds of the world's leading organizations.
FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:
- 100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams
- World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-12.8 million FAR at less than 1% FRR
- Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps™ from standard 2D cameras
- $100,000 Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection
- Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot
- IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists
- Highly accurate 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching
- Integrated anonymous age estimation and age checks
- Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates
- Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage
Developers can download the FaceTec demo apps directly from https://www.FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any webcam-enabled browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at https://Dev.FaceTec.com.
About FaceTec
Founded in 2013, with team members in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, and Singapore, FaceTec is fast becoming the global standard in 3D face biometrics, powering remote identity platforms on six continents for government agencies like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Canadian Parliament, SmartDubai, DataPrev Brazil; and for private organizations including Mercado Libre, Nubank, BBVA, MeetGroup, Voice.com, and hundreds more.
FaceTec's internationally patented, industry-leading 3D Face Authentication software anchors the chain of trust in mobile digital identity ecosystems with the world's strongest Certified Liveness Detection, and most accurate 3D Face Matching and Age Estimation.
For more information and business inquiries, please visit http://www.FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.
About Liveness.com
Created as an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, http://www.Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history of Presentation Attack & Camera Bypass Detection, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification, bounty programs, and testing.
