ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foster Web Marketing (FWM) recently announced that it will move the company from its long-time home at 10555 Main Street #470A in Fairfax, Virginia, to a new headquarters at 315A Cameron Street in Old Town Alexandria. While the company remains focused on creating websites and digital marketing plans for attorneys and doctors around the globe, the new building will allow FWM to expand its in-person educational programs and training sessions to larger teams. FWM intends to officially open the new space on April 1, 2022.
FWM began in 1998 as a website design company that solely worked with law firms. However, over the last two decades, the company has grown into a full-service website design and digital marketing firm that serves lawyers, doctors, and other professionals. According to its CEO, one of the company's main draws has always been its focus on marketing education and personalized services.
"We've definitely built some great memories in our old space in Fairfax," says Tom Foster, founder and CEO of FWM. "But, over the years, the company has grown, and our clients have spoken. This is the opportunity I have always dreamed of—joining the Old Town neighborhood and giving our expanding 'FWM family' an even better in-person experience and more access to the hands-on training and conferences they love."
The Old Town Alexandria historic district is currently home to more than 200 businesses, boutiques, museums, and restaurants. FWM recently acquired the three-story building at 315A Cameron Street in Old Town, which sits just behind Alexandria City Hall. However, while FWM's ownership of the building is new, it actually carries a history dating back to the early 1800s.
The location has been used as a tobacco warehouse, a retail space, an antique shop, and an art gallery in the past. It also served as the main office of The Art League before the restoration of the nearby Torpedo Factory Art Center. However, most famously, 315 Cameron Street was once the home of Dominick Barecroft, a prominent African American businessman who purchased the building as a residence in 1817. The building at 315 Cameron Street also bears an official plaque from the Historic Alexandria Foundation, marking it as a historic building over 100 years old.
FWM plans to open its headquarters at the 315A Cameron Street location on April 1, 2022. Early plans include leasing the downstairs retail space to local business The Hive, while the upper floors will be renovated for FWM's main headquarters and workspace. Foster says that small, personalized training sessions for its clients will be possible as soon as the doors officially open.
COMPANY BACKGROUND
Since 1998, Foster Web Marketing has provided boutique website design and digital marketing services to lawyers, doctors, and other professionals across the U.S. and around the world. The company uses its in-house website design, content writing, search engine optimization, and coaching teams to strategize more effective marketing plans for its clients. It also provides powerful marketing software that supports businesses in attracting their "perfect clients" and achieving consistent success online.
To learn more about the website design and marketing services provided by Foster Web Marketing, visit their website at https://www.fosterwebmarketing.com.
Media Contact
Tom Foster, Foster Web Marketing, +1 703-965-8132, tomfoster@fosterwebmarketing.com
SOURCE Foster Web Marketing