Industry Veteran to Onboard Capacity Seekers & Capacity Providers, Driving Growth of Automated MGA Matchmaking Engine
Stere, a digital ecosystem designed to tackle speed-to-market, capacity sourcing, and other challenges faced by managing general agents (MGAs), today announced the appointment of Abbey Gallegos as Director of Business Development. Gallegos will focus on onboarding MGAs, generating submissions, and will help implement capacity placement automation as Stere continues its rapid growth.
Gallegos comes to Stere from cyber security and insurance startup Zeguro where she was the first employee and served as Executive Vice President overseeing insurance offerings. Prior to her role at Zeguro, she served as Chief Placement Officer at Willis, overseeing placements of all lines of insurance business. Her experience spans leading specialty underwriting teams to complex and MGA placements. She is a past NAIW NY President, a founding member of PLUS, a frequent speaker on insurance, MGA and startup topics, and is a licensed insurance broker in all 50 states.
Launched in May 2021 by Dogan Kaleli, former head of programs at Allianz, Stere is a digital ecosystem that efficiently brings together carriers, reinsurers, and other alternative capacity providers with MGAs, program administrators, and embedded insurance platforms. The Stere ecosystem also encompasses underwriting, claims, policy administration, and other technology-driven service providers. Stere is now working with 40 MGAs representing $1.2B in premiums.
"We are thrilled to welcome Abbey to our growing team. With her experience across the entire insurance value chain, from her work with global retailers and carriers to VC-backed MGA startups, she knows what it takes to build a successful program," said Wiseley, Head of Business Development of Stere. "Abbey will be instrumental in driving industry adoption of Stere's digital matchmaking process across a wide cross section of the market." added Kaleli, CEO of Stere.
"The MGA and program business market is booming, but the process of MGAs and program administrators working with capacity providers is inefficient and not keeping up with demand," said Gallegos. "Stere has created an intuitive and digital ecosystem that will support this innovative market and I'm very excited to help launch and grow a new generation of program business."
About Stere.io
Stere.io is a digital ecosystem for insurance programs. With Stere, program leaders source insurance capacity to launch sooner and grow smarter. Stere clients are MGAs, insurtech MGAs and embedded insurance programs, and their ecosystem partners such as carriers, fronting carriers, reinsurers, brokers, program consultants, and technology providers. Visit http://www.stere.io or email hello@stere.io for a demo.
