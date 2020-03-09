SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that 64,732,624 shares of InterXion (NYSE: INXN), representing approximately 83.3% of InterXion's outstanding shares on a fully-diluted and as-converted basis, were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the initial offering period at 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 9, 2020. As a result, the minimum condition for the exchange offer has been satisfied, and all validly tendered shares have been accepted. All closing conditions related to the completion of the post-offer reorganization have now been satisfied.
Subsequent Offering Period
Digital Realty also announced that the subsequent offering period has now commenced. InterXion shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares may still tender during the subsequent offering period, which will expire at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 12, 2020. No guaranteed delivery procedures apply. Any InterXion shares tendered during the subsequent offering period may not be withdrawn.
Treatment of Untendered Shares after the Exchange Offer
If less than 95% of the outstanding InterXion shares are acquired in the exchange offer, the post-offer reorganization will result in non-tendering holders of InterXion shares receiving shares of Digital Realty common stock (and/or cash in lieu of fractional shares of Digital Realty common stock) pursuant to a liquidation distribution (rather than the exchange offer). Non-tendering holders of InterXion shares who receive shares of Digital Realty common stock (and/or cash in lieu of fractional shares of Digital Realty common stock) pursuant to the liquidation distribution generally will be subject to a 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.
If 95% or more of the outstanding InterXion shares are acquired in the exchange offer, Digital Realty will initiate Dutch compulsory acquisition proceedings, which will enable it to acquire the remaining shares against a cash amount as determined by a competent Dutch court. Non-tendering holders of InterXion shares who receive cash pursuant to Dutch compulsory acquisition proceedings will not be subject to the 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax. However, this process may materially delay non-tendering InterXion shareholders' receipt of this cash consideration.
Non-Tradability and Limited Transferability of Shares After the Subsequent Offering Period
Promptly after the subsequent offering period expires, shares held by non-tendering InterXion shareholders will cease to be tradable on any national stock exchange and may be subject to additional transfer restrictions, including potentially requiring a Dutch notarial deed of transfer. Please refer to the offer to purchase for more information and a full description of the summaries above.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
