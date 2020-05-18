SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has reached an agreement with The Shadowserver Foundation to support the foundation's data center infrastructure needs at Digital Realty's facility in Oakland, California.
The Shadowserver Foundation, a nonprofit security organization working to make the internet secure for everyone, launched a search for a data center provider offering the footprint, connectivity and flexibility needed to support its growing collection, processing and analysis of critical internet security data that helps businesses safeguard operations. By deploying The Shadowserver Foundation's infrastructure using Network Hub on PlatformDIGITAL™, the foundation will be able to scale its business by optimizing network performance and interconnecting network traffic flows to create centers of data exchange.
"Managing disparate traffic flows and network performance is becoming increasingly complex as businesses adapt to meet their customers' growing demands," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "With Network Hub on PlatformDIGITAL™, organizations can break through data gravity barriers to scale digital business. We're excited to be working with The Shadowserver Foundation in Oakland and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."
Digital Realty's Oakland data center offers direct access to Silicon Valley and the ability to support high-density deployments, providing agility and flexibility to enable customers to meet their growing data center requirements. With access to over 60 networks within Digital Realty's Bay Area Connected Campus, the Oakland data center is ideally positioned to help The Shadowserver Foundation streamline its data center network, providing flexibility to easily migrate its gear to a single location over time.
"Our mission as one of the world's leading resources for internet security is to equip organizations with the research and tools they need to reinforce their protection and remediation efforts," said Richard Perlotto, Director, The Shadowserver Foundation. "Earlier this year, we began our search for a provider to host our data center, seeking a partner who offered the flexibility and expertise we need to support us as our business evolves. With Digital Realty, we have the infrastructure we need to be able to more effectively monitor and prevent dark web and illegal activity on the internet."
Learn more about Digital Realty's Network Hub here: https://www.digitalrealty.com/platform-digital/network-hub
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media & Industry Analyst Relations
Marc Musgrove
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 508-2812
mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com
Investor Relations
John J. Stewart
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500
InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our deal with The Shadowserver Foundation, our Oakland data center, Network Hub and PlatformDIGITAL. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Digital Realty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.