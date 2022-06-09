digitalML, a SaaS provider of the ignite Platform, a holistic API catalog with extended API lifecycle management, announces Sayee Bapatla as new Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- digitalML, a SaaS provider of the ignite Platform, a holistic API catalog with extended API lifecycle management, announces Sayee Bapatla as new Chief Technology Officer.
Bapatla brings over 25 years' worth of experience in Investment Management and Banking platforms, having previously worked for large banks on their technology architecture and digital strategy. Bapatla most recently served as Chief Architect at Wells Fargo and has held senior management roles at Bank of New York Mellon, TD Ameritrade, JP Morgan Chase, and Citi Group.
As part of the role, Sayee Bapatla is responsible for digitalML's product strategy, and continued technical leadership in its field. As well as working with teams in the US & Europe, he will be responsible for a new Center of Excellence in Hyderabad, India.
Jeremy Sindall, digitalML's founder and CEO says, "Effective management of APIs, Events and other assets in the integration layer has become key to the digital success of large enterprises. Our customers realize they need one catalog for multiple runtimes and support of complex lifecycles to meet their goals. Sayee's deep and unique knowledge of a Fortune 500's integration landscape will add to our thought leadership in this field and help support our growth plans as we scale up to support the increasing number of customers who are looking to digitalML to help them deliver this vision."
Bapatla states, "digitalML's ignite Platform is a unique and valuable technology that simplifies API Design, Development, API orchestration, and speeds time to market with seamless integrations to multiple runtimes. ignite helps enterprises shift left in their API programs, to accelerate digitization, make application modernization safer and cheaper, and enables flexibility on multiple runtime platforms and cloud environments." He adds, "Faster and governed development, orchestration, product bundling, and capability driven API design for APIs, Services, Events, Messages aligned to business capability models and industry standard taxonomies help build a portfolio that drives an enterprise's digital maturity. This focus makes me excited to be digitalML's CTO and drive the power of ignite across many industries."
