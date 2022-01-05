LAS VEGAS and VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimenco, the market leader in light field 3D display technology introduced the world to Simulated Reality (SR) technology four years ago. Today at CES 2022, the company debuted its newly developed Dimenco SR Pro Display. Built on SR™, a highly advanced 3D spatial display technology, the Dimenco SR Pro Display facilitates the ability to view and engage with virtual 3D objects on a display in a way never before experienced. It enables creators to impart real-world, natural presence to their 3D spatial content in a fully virtual environment – without the need for any HMD (head mounted display) or other wearables. Recently honored with a CES 2022 Innovation Award in the Virtual and Augmented Reality Category, Dimenco will showcase the new SR Pro Display during CES 2022 for the first time January 5 – 8 in the Venetian Expo Upstairs, Booth #51733 (Netherlands scale-up Pavilion), and at Showstoppers at CES on Wednesday evening, January 5 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. View a short video of the Dimenco SR Pro Display here.
"The metaverse and extended realities represent the next big technology platform with virtual 3D worlds that are social, shared and persistent. As a result, we are witnessing a seismic shift towards the use of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality and augmented reality, where users 'live' within a digital universe," said Dimenco CEO, Maarten Tobias. "Our latest Simulated Reality innovation makes this transition even more achievable. The Dimenco SR Pro Display gives a truly immersive and present experience to 3D content that makes it feel more natural -- delivering a dramatic improvement in possibilities and overall immersive productivity, without the need for additional wearables."
According to recent research conducted by analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence, the global metaverse revenue opportunity could approach nearly $800 billion by 2024, and presents an opportunity for leading online entertainment and social media companies to capitalize on new revenue streams from live entertainment, such as concerts and sports events, as well as social media advertising revenue. Dimenco's SR Pro Display technology is well positioned to bring the digital world to life with multiple use cases and applications that span work, play and connection – from 3D design in Autodesk, immersive gaming in Unreal 5 or conferencing in the future. Users are free from wearables, have a full sense of the environment they are in, and experience a natural presence to otherwise static and flat images. SR gives the impression that images come out of the screen in front of the user where they can interact with and touch them. Presence makes a tremendous difference in digital experiences and helps users feel closer, communicate better and be more immersed in the moment.
Dimenco SR Pro Display Hardware Specifications:
- Display Optics: Dimenco clear view lenticular lens™
- Size: 31.5 inches diagonal
- Dimensions: ~ 730 x 620 x 300 mm (WxHxD)
- Weight: ~ 18 kg - 40 lbs. (including stand)
- Resolution: 8K UHD (7680 x 4320)
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Brightness: 400 cd/m2
- Crosstalk: < 2%
- Optimal viewing distance: 60 ± 20 cm
- Optimal viewing angle: ± 30° (-30° to +30°)
- Color: 100% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec709, 98% DCI-P3
- Contrast: 1300:1
- Sensors:
-Eye-tracking: Intel RealSense D455
-Hand tracking: Leap Motion Controller
- Connectivity:
-Video input: 2x DisplayPort 1.4
-Data interfacing: 1x USB-B 3.0 (hand-tracking and eye-tracking)
- Power:
-1x male IEC connector: 100-230V 50/60Hz AC
-Max power consumption: 100W
-Main 'on-off' power switch
- Cost: €9,990 euros
OEM Partnership and First Simulated Reality Laptop by Acer.
Dimenco's proprietary spatial technology, empowers monitor, laptop, tablet, smartphone and other device OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) with the ability to incorporate SR visualization functionality into their product lines. One of the first examples available globally is in the form of Spatial Labs, implemented in the latest concept D laptop by Acer. Utilizing Spatial Labs, Acer will demonstrate a glimpse into the future with the device as the first 'Simulated Reality' laptop to be commercially released in the consumer market. The new SR laptop by Acer has the ability to present fully immersive 3D objects that can be interacted with naturally in a virtual environment. Through this laptop, SR can be experienced without the need for wearables, and presents as ready to be utilized in multiple industries. SR's unique multi-sensory combination represents the first steps towards the future of human computer interaction.
About Dimenco
Dimenco unites hardware, software and technology to deliver fast, rich and natural three-dimensional experiences – with no wearables required. We've developed and produced a range of own-brand innovative products with our Built on SR technology, in addition to helping OEMs take the leap from ordinary to extraordinary technology production.
Our mission is to push boundaries and achieve the dream of simulated reality – one of the world's biggest developments in 3D. Our open approach to the possibilities of spatial computing will result in totally new ways of interacting and experiencing your display, exceeding all expectations and delivering a real-world presence to virtual objects. Surpassing industry standards, Dimenco is truly redefining the future of display technology and has already welcomed the first consumer products Built on SR technology to the market.
Founded in 2010, Dimenco has led the spatial visualization market since 2010 and has its origins in Royal Philips Electronics. Headquartered in Veldhoven, The Netherlands, Dimenco is a privately held company. Learn more at https://www.dimenco.eu.
All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
###
Media Contact
Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for Dimenco, +1 415 889 9977, dimenco@wearemgp.com
Kayla Bortak, Mercury Global Partners for Dimenco, +1 305 697 0027, dimenco@wearemgp.com
SOURCE Dimenco