LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimer LLC announces that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to bring germicidal UV lighting technology to the Aerospace industry. The arrangement brings Dimer's 6-year development of GermFalcon, now branded as the Honeywell UV Cabin System, to global aviation. This strategic partnership will separately enable Dimer to further commercialize and deploy its germicidal UV technology platform known as UVHammer for healthcare. This breakthrough application of germicidal UV is expected to benefit public transportation, education, hospitality, buildings, theaters and arenas, and small businesses alike.
Dimer is an innovator in germicidal UV light technologies to reduce pathogens in healthcare, transportation and shared spaces. Although limited testing has been done specifically as to effectivity against COVID-19, clinical tests show that, properly applied, germicidal UV light can reduce various bacteria and viruses on exposed surfaces. The technology is non-toxic, uses no chemicals and is sustainable.
"We are excited to work with Honeywell. This positions our GermFalcon system in the hands of a leader in worldwide aerospace design, production and sales. We look forward to Honeywell quickly making this technology available to airlines and other aircraft operators so the industry can begin its recovery," says Elliot M. Kreitenberg, Cofounder and President of Dimer LLC.
Dimer expects to bring the UVHammer to market for a multitude of non-Aerospace vertical applications in July.
About Dimer LLC
Founded in 2014, Los Angeles-based Dimer LLC invents cutting-edge germicidal UV light disinfection systems for commercial airplanes, healthcare facilities, and the International Space Station. The company's mission is to set new, higher standards for public health in transportation and shared spaces. Visit www.germfalcon.com and YouTube channel www.youtube.com/dimeruvc for more information.