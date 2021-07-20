ALBANY, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jane E. McLaughlin, former director of legislative affairs for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in the firm's Albany office. McLaughlin will be of counsel in the Health Care & FDA Practice, Government Law & Policy Practice, and Environmental Practice.
At the DEC, McLaughlin led the Office of Legislative Affairs, which serves as the department's primary liaison to the Governor's Office, the New York State Legislature, advocacy groups, and external stakeholders.
McLaughlin has more than 10 years of governmental and legislative experience in New York State. In addition to her former role at the DEC, she previously served as legislative counsel in the New York State Department of Health (DOH), and as legislative counsel and committee director in the New York State Senate. She has also served as counsel to the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officers, working on various matters pertaining to municipal government.
"Jane's first-hand experience within New York state government complements our environmental and health care practices and provides further depth to the services we already offer to clients in these areas," said Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office.
McLaughlin has worked on a wide variety of matters and legislation, including issues involving the environment, health care, procurement, telecommunications, election law, and water/sewer law.
"Jane's dynamic experience working in New York State government is a value-add to our practice and we are thrilled to welcome her to Greenberg Traurig," said Samir NeJame, chair of the New York State Government Law & Policy Practice.
"Greenberg Traurig's stellar reputation in Albany, and in particular its government law, health care, and environmental expertise, made joining the firm a natural choice for me as I begin this exciting next chapter of my career," McLaughlin said. "I look forward to working with the firm's talented practitioners to deliver top-tier legal services to clients."
In addition to McLaughlin's roles at the DEC and DOH, she worked for five years within the New York State Senate as an assistant counsel, legislative counsel, and committee director for the office of Senator David Valesky. Additionally, McLaughlin was a legislative fellow for the office of Senator Kemp Hannon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.
McLaughlin's experience complements the environmental expertise of Steven C. Russo, chair of the New York Environmental Practice and former chief legal officer of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Zackary D. Knaub, shareholder in the Environmental Practice and former first assistant counsel to Governor Cuomo and assistant counsel to the Governor for Energy and the Environment and former regional attorney for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservations lower Hudson River Valley region.
McLaughlin earned her J.D. from Albany Law School and a B.A. from Boston College.
About Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm's capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.
About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.
About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2021 "Best Law Firms" report.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP