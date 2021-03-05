DALLAS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan has announced that Dallas-based Director Viking Tao has joined its Board of Directors. This addition follows last year's change in firm management with Managing Director Karen A. Cox serving as Chair of the Board along with attorneys Patrick V. "Rick" Stark, Thomas G. Ciarlone Jr., Robert LeMay , and David R. Thrasher as Board Members. Tao will replace Thrasher who completed his Board term and will continue to serve in other management roles within the firm.
Noted corporate and real estate attorney Viking Tao chairs the firm's China Practice Group, representing Chinese and other international clients in their investments and operations in the United States. Tao joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2007 and was promoted to Director in 2011. Fluent in both Mandarin and Cantonese, Tao counsels Chinese companies that are establishing their presence in the United States, forging alliances with U.S. businesses, or embarking on strategic expansions. She also advises American companies in connection with their investments in China and business negotiations with Chinese companies.
"KRCL is making bold moves in the pursuit of our strategic growth plan. Viking Tao is a great addition to the firm's Board of Directors and I know she'll be an asset to the firm in accomplishing our vision for the future," said Karen Cox, Managing Director.
Last year, the firm transitioned from governance by an executive committee to establishing the KRCL Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is comprised of non-founding lawyers of KRCL and dedicated to establishing strategic direction and initiatives for the entire firm.
Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, the firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.
