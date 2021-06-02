WARWICK, R.I., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiSanto, Priest & Co. is proud to announce that our Partner, Bill Pirolli, CPA/CFF/PFS, CGMA, has been elected as Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Vice-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, inaugurated during a ceremony on May 26. Having served as Vice Chair of the AICPA for the past year, he will act as Chair until May 2022, working to elevate the CPA profession through student mentorship, technology initiatives, and service.
"The Firm congratulates Bill on this prestigious honor as he embarks on the next 12 months in his new role," said Emilio Colapietro, Managing Partner of DiSanto, Priest & Co. "With his unwavering dedication to the accounting profession, we couldn't think of a better individual to serve as the beacon of progress for all CPAs and those looking to join the field."
Bill joined as Partner at DiSanto, Priest, & Co. in 2007 and has over 40 years of experience serving clients in public accounting. He began his education and accounting career at Rhode Island Junior College (now the Community College of Rhode Island), finishing his degree at Bryant University and solidifying his roots as a Rhode Island native. Bill has served his community at the local level for decades, as he's a former President of the Rhode Island Society of CPAs, past President of the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, and currently a member of the DiSanto Priest Charitable Foundation Advisory Board.
"DiSanto, Priest & Co. couldn't be happier for Bill to represent the Firm and the State of Rhode Island during his time as Chair of the AICPA," said David DiSanto, Partner of DiSanto, Priest & Co. "His extensive experience, coupled with his service-oriented approach to individuals, clients and the profession, gives him a unique perspective that will serve us all well. We can't wait to see what Bill and the AICPA will achieve together in this next year."
At the national level, Bill has held multiple senior positions on AICPA committees, including a three-year term on the Board of Directors. In 2018, he was awarded the Sustained Contribution Award by the AICPA for his many years of service to the organization and the accounting profession at large.
When asked about his plans as Chair, Bill said: "During the extraordinary challenges of the past year, we've seen first-hand how the profession has helped small businesses survive and adapt; I look forward to empowering all firms to achieve success in their field and equip them with the tools they need to succeed. Strengthening our profession starts with students, and to attract the best and the brightest talent to become CPAs, we must continue to be relevant, exciting, and challenging. Through CPA Evolution, AICPA's joint initiative with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy to evolve CPA licensure, I look forward to promoting technology initiatives and helping to prepare students for fulfilling CPA careers. Above all, I'm excited to forge relationships with fellow CPAs on the national and global level to create a renewed sense of community and connection in the field. As my dad always said, 'We're in the people business, not the numbers business.'"
For more details on Bill Pirolli's background and plans for his upcoming term, see the Journal of Accountancy's feature article.
