LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., a national leader in behavioral healthcare, will host a panel of renowned mental health experts in "Coping With COVID," two free Zoom webcasts for anyone with questions on how to cope with the stress of the global pandemic, on Thursday, April 9th beginning at 2 pm ET. The panels will address questions related to mental wellness, eating disorders, alcohol and drug addiction, and trauma.
Comprising the panel are: Lori Gottlieb, psychotherapist and The New York Times best-selling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone; Jenni Schaefer, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Senior Fellow and author of Life Without Ed: How One Woman Declared Independence from her Eating Disorder and How You Can Too and an upcoming book on finding a life worth living after trauma; and comedian Dion Flynn, best known to the public for his signature impersonation of Barack Obama and his appearances on late-night network television including "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and also founder of the Improv Recovery Workshops. Also joining the panel are Karen Rubenstein, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer of Cliffside Malibu, Discovery's premier Southern California drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, and Deandra Christianson, MA, LCPC, CCMHC, CDWF President, Eating Disorder Division of Discovery Behavioral Health. The event moderator is George Livengood, LMFT, Division Vice President, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program.
The April 9th online webinar is open to the public at 2 pm ET and healthcare professionals at 4 pm ET.
"Behavioral health issues do not take a break during times of crisis," said Livengood, a licensed marriage and family therapist with experience in working with both adults and adolescents. "In fact, an event of this magnitude can trigger those who are dealing with depression, anxiety, trauma or addiction. As all of us socially distance ourselves, it's a struggle for everyone to adjust to stay-at-home orders, and cope with the looming fear of illness, financial stress or job loss."
"Discovery Behavioral Health already uses Zoom technology for its telehealth patient programs nationwide, so this public program was a natural next step in its mission of leading the way in behavioral health accessibility to the public and the healthcare professionals on the front lines battling this pandemic," Livengood added.
Registration for these free events is available through Eventbrite under "Coping with COVID – Live ZOOM Webcast." Participants can also sign up directly at these links Coping with COVID for the Public or Coping with COVID for Healthcare Professionals.
About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.
Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading, in-network U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://www.discoverybehavioralhealth.com
Press Contact:
Greg Ptacek
PR| Communications
323-841-8002 mobile
gregptacek@me.com