ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna Inc. Local stations have been immediately restored on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-and-tegna-reach-new-carriage-agreement-301475996.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.