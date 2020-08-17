matching_Logo.jpg

Tilog-Logistix Online Business Matching logo

 By Department of International Trade and Promotion

BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Director-General to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, announced that amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department has continuously carried out promotional activities to boost Thailand's international trade in various aspects while conforming to social protocols. Logistics industry has proven to be a vital business accelerating Thailand's economy which has also been affected by the unfortunate circumstance. The Department, therefore, has scheduled to organize a business matching activity for Thai logistics entrepreneurs through an online platform, entitled 'TILOG-LOGISTIX Online Business Matching' for the first time in Thailand on August 26-27, 2020 and via website: www.tilog-matching.com.

"More than 50 leading logistics operators in Thailand will join the TILOG-LOGISTIX Online Business Matching. They are from various business sectors including packing, warehouse and loading, logistics IT& E-Logistics, and transportation &logistics service providers, as well as logistics start-up companies. Moreover, 58 Thai Commercial Counselors Offices worldwide will invite international entrepreneurs to join in this online trade negotiation" said the Director-General.

Interested buyers and logistics importers are welcome to view products and service information as well as register to participate in the event with Thai entrepreneurs via the website: www.tilog-matching.com from today until August 21, 2020. For more information, please contact this email: info@tilog-matching.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.