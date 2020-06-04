RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with UK-based DWCC, a leading provider of international sales enablement services, to distribute Diveplane's AI solutions at a global scale.
The business development agreement marks the official launch of Diveplane's GEMINAI technology in the United Kingdom. The solution creates verifiable, synthetic "twin" datasets composed of entirely new data points that contain all aspects of the original data without revealing any personally identifiable information. The data could come from financial institutions, retail establishments, travel companies or even medical and healthcare providers.
"We're thrilled to be teaming up with DWCC to begin expanding our international sales operations and start working towards our ambitious goals for the sales team," said Alan Cross, Diveplane CCO. "DWCC's past experience in the field and proven methods will be a great complement to the innovative technology behind our understandable AI solutions."
Andrew Salentine, co-founder and director of DWCC, added, "DWCC is keen to kick off this exciting partnership with Diveplane. Our goal is to help companies in the often tricky international go-to-market process and I'm confident that our unique processes and leading technology can help provide the appropriate sales platform for Diveplane and GEMINAI."
To learn more about Diveplane's innovative AI solutions, including GEMINAI, visit www.diveplane.com.
About Diveplane
Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI). The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About DWCC:
Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology startups through their international expansion, all the way from Seed & Series A to acquisition or IPO and beyond.
With customers ranging from early-stage startups such as Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like ForeScout, Atlassian, Palo Alto and Thales; DWCC's sales enablement services have helped over 120 companies to position their complex solutions in the enterprise market, create awareness within target accounts and accelerate international customer acquisition and revenues. To learn more, please visit dwcc.global.