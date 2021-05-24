SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

WINDSOR, Conn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Diversified Trust, a leading wealth management firm with $7.5 billion in assets under management, has selected SS&C as fund administrator for its private equity fund of funds platform.

SS&C will provide private equity administration, portfolio look-through reporting, tax services, treasury support services and investor AML/KYC compliance. Diversified Trust also uses SS&C Black Diamond within its wealth management business and SS&C Intralinks for its investor portal. SS&C's private funds administration solution enhances consistency across platforms and a streamlined process for tracking investors and interested party information ultimately simplifying private equity reporting for its retail customers.

"Diversified Trust sought a partner with expertise in fund-of-fund structures with integrated technology solutions including document management and client reporting and offered visibility into the data," said Doug Turner, Principal and Director of Operations for Diversified Trust. "SS&C's comprehensive offering vastly improves fund accounting and reporting exceeding our clients' information and communications requirements on a single easy-to-use platform, so we can focus on helping our clients make decisions."

"We are very pleased to expand SS&C's relationship with Diversified Trust to now include the administration of their private equity fund of funds focused on retailed investors," said Joe Patellaro, Managing Director, SS&C Private Equity Fund Services. "Our extensive experience in servicing the private equity segment, fund of funds and the retail investor space in particular has allowed us to develop a service model that is specifically responsive to this growing segment of the private equity market."

About Diversified Trust Company

Diversified Trust is an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm based in the Southeast with over $7.5 billion of client assets under management. Our clients include individuals, multi-generational families, foundations, endowments, retirement plans, and family-owned businesses.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

