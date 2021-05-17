NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fourth annual Diversity & Inclusion Research Conference (DIRC21) will take place as a virtual event on November 17-19, 2021. DIRC21 brings together researchers, practitioners, corporate leaders, philanthropists and policymakers to share findings and best practices for today's most pressing societal issues related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), ranging from health and wealth inequities, to social justice and workplace DEI.
"The inequities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the murder of George Floyd have raised global awareness of the profound impact of one's personal traits on virtually every facet of our society," said DIRC co-creator Paolo Gaudiano. "DIRC fills a unique and much needed niche, elevating the discourse about DEI beyond qualitative, narrative approaches."
DIRC21, organized by DEI research nonprofit Aleria Research Corp (ARC) in partnership with the New York University Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Strategic Innovation, will be hosted on the Socio virtual event platform, and all content will be available at http://www.DIRC.info.
Taking full advantage of its virtual format, DIRC21 will combine pre-recorded and live content to give the audience maximum flexibility in accessing the information that is most interesting and useful to them. In addition to a full roster of talks and panels, DIRC21 will feature live workshops, interactive experiences, immersive videos, fireside chats and Q&A sessions, offering every attendee the opportunity to focus on topics of interest to them.
"Our virtual format, which was originally developed out of necessity, has proven to be superior to in-person events in many ways," said Toni Shoola, DIRC co-organizer. "We learned a lot last year, and for DIRC21 we are unveiling even more ways for the audience to gain invaluable knowledge about DEI."
DIRC will showcase an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists from corporations, foundations, academic institutions, government agencies and other sectors, who will discuss the importance of research as a way of addressing a wide range of societal problems related to DEI, while sharing key findings and best practices.
In alignment with its mission, DIRC21 will introduce novel approaches to share its proceeds equitably with presenters, and will also donate a portion of its revenues to a select group of charitable organizations supporting greater inclusion and equity in our society. For additional information or to purchase single or bulk tickets, please visit http://www.DIRC.info.
About ARC
Aleria Research Corp (ARC) is a 501(c)(3) that leverages Diversity & Inclusion Research to pinpoint root causes and identify solutions to help make our society more inclusive and equitable. ARC partners with foundations, government agencies, academic institutions and corporations to tackle some of society's most pressing inequities.
About New York University's (NYU) Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation
As part of NYU's Office of the President, the Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation (or OGI for short) is charged with leading NYU's efforts to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion across the University's global network. OGI partners closely with students, faculty, administrators, staff, alumni, and external partners to advance inclusive excellence and innovation across all of NYU and its locations.
Media Contact
Toni Shoola, Diversity & Inclusion Research Conference, +1 646-862-2934 Ext: 701, toni@aleriaresearch.org
SOURCE Diversity & Inclusion Research Conference