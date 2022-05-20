Mo Sallah takes the helm as the Divi Resorts' new Regional Director of Operations.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a fresh face in charge of resort operations at Divi Resorts! West African-born Mo Sallah has over 20 years of experience in leadership and resort operations in the Bahamas, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, and Anguilla.
"My experience over the years has included serving in executive roles at luxury properties, top-rated resorts, and villa management portfolios in the Caribbean region," said Sallah. "In my new role at Divi Resorts, I'll be working closely with each resort to ensure guests are enjoying unique and safe travel experiences while creating memories that last a lifetime."
Since joining the team on May 2, 2022, Sallah has hit the ground running, visiting each of Divi's Caribbean islands to meet staff members, tour the resorts, and learn more about Divi's room-only and all-inclusive offerings.
"Mo is a fantastic addition to our already strong corporate team," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "His experience in the field of hospitality is both rich and unique, and we can't wait to see how he enhances our resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten."
Sallah will also oversee Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.
Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach. Guests can choose from two types of beachfront accommodations with incredible ocean views and added perks like fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.
For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.
Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar. Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.
For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.
"My goals are to enhance the guest experience and contribute towards the growth, stability, and creativity at each of our Divi Resorts destinations," Sallah said.
Sallah currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife and daughters. In his free time, he enjoys sailing, diving, traveling, and spending time with his family.
About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
