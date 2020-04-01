NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised T-Mobile US, Inc. and Deutsche Telekom AG on regulatory and litigation matters from start to finish in the historic merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Led by Nancy Victory and Michael Senkowski, co-chairs of the global Telecom practice, the DLA Piper Telecom team secured FCC approval and CFIUS clearance for the merger, assisted in gaining approvals before 18 state regulatory commissions and negotiating settlements with numerous state Attorneys General and key public interest organizations, and supported antitrust counsel in securing DOJ approval of the deal and defending it in court. DLA Piper also served as the lead counsel in successfully defending the FCC order approving the merger in a court challenge, and was part of the litigation team for the merger. The combined company will be called T-Mobile.
"We have been working virtually non-stop for over two years to secure the necessary approvals to enable T-Mobile and Sprint to combine their networks to create something truly transformative," said Victory. "It has been extremely rewarding to have worked seamlessly with the T-Mobile legal, regulatory and leadership teams throughout the lengthy review process to get this important merger over the finish line."
Senkowski added, "Our team's excitement about the merger never lagged, and our embedded engineers gave us the technical insight to achieve this historic result. We were inspired by the vision and determination of the entire T-Mobile team to accomplish something unique and transformative for consumers."
DLA Piper's Telecom practice is built on in-depth knowledge of the commercial, transactional, technical, legal and regulatory issues associated with providing telecommunications services and products, including emerging IoT devices and capabilities. DLA Piper Telecom practice attorneys focus on the full spectrum of developed and emerging markets and the complete range of technologies, including wireless, telephony, broadband, Internet, satellite and submarine cables. DLA Piper also has engineers integrated into its Telecom practice – enabling a detailed understanding of complex and/or novel technologies and their impact on the business and regulatory issues.
The DLA Piper team representing T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom was led by co-Chairs of the Global Telecommunications practice Nancy Victory and Michael Senkowski (both of Washington, DC). Additional team members involved in the matter included partners Eric DeSilva, Edward "Smitty" Smith, Peter Karanjia, and Sarah Kahn (all Washington, DC); senior engineering advisors Thomas Dombrowsky and Michael Lewis (both of Washington, DC); and associates Dana Zelman, Melissa Turcios, Peter Shroyer, Angela DeMahy and Ariel Diamond (all of Washington, DC).
